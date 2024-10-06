Tragedy at Beersheba: Border Police Officer Killed in Bus Station Attack

A Border Police officer was tragically killed, and 10 others were injured in a terrorist attack at Beersheba's central bus station, The Times of Israel reported. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Sgt. Shira Suslik from Beersheba, who succumbed to her critical injuries.

The assailant, Ahmad al-Uqbi, a 29-year-old Israeli citizen from the unrecognized Bedouin village of Uqbi, was reportedly killed by IDF soldiers at the scene. al-Uqbi had a prior criminal record, according to The Times of Israel. Authorities are exploring the nature of the attack, which reportedly involved both stabbing and gunfire.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service stated that 10 people were wounded in the attack and taken to Soroka Medical Center. Included among them was a woman in serious condition and four men in moderate condition, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Five others were listed in 'good condition' with injuries from glass or blunt trauma, and three were treated for acute anxiety, MDA noted.

Unconfirmed Hebrew media reports suggest al-Uqbi may be related to Muhanad Alukabi, responsible for a previous shooting attack at the same location in 2015, where a soldier was killed and an Eritrean national was mistakenly shot. Authorities are continuing their investigation into Sunday's incident, which occurred on the eve of the anniversary of the October 7 terror attack, considered the worst in Israel's history, and shortly after another deadly attack in Jaffa.

(With inputs from agencies.)