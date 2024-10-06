UAE's 'Plant the Emirates' Paves Path to Agricultural Excellence

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has expressed strong support for the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) newly introduced 'Plant the Emirates' national program. Initiated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, this initiative aims to significantly enhance agricultural development and improve the country's food security.

Unveiled during a Cabinet meeting in Dubai's Al Marmoom region, the program aligns with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It promotes an agricultural culture in homes and schools and is designed to involve younger generations in sustainable practices, ensuring a secure food future for all. Central to this effort is the establishment of the National Agricultural Center, which is set to drive innovation and foster essential partnerships within the agricultural sector.

The National Agricultural Center will focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability. It aims to support the UAE's strategic objectives for food security and position the nation as a regional leader in agricultural excellence. 'The 'Plant the Emirates' initiative is a vital step toward ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region,' stated Kayan Akram Jaff, Head of Mission of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Subregional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen, based in the UAE.

Jaff praised UAE leadership for its commitment to developing a resilient agricultural sector that not only nourishes its population but also contributes to global sustainability efforts. He highlighted the ambitious targets set for the National Agricultural Center, such as a 20 percent increase in productive farms, a 25 percent boost in organic farms, adopting climate-smart practices in 30 percent of farms, and reducing agricultural waste by 50 percent by 2030. These goals reflect the UAE's dedication to enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable food security.

The 'Plant the Emirates' program underscores the importance of local food production. It aims to reduce reliance on imports while promoting environmental sustainability. By engaging a diverse range of stakeholders—from government entities to local communities—the initiative seeks to establish a cohesive approach to agricultural development, which could serve as a model for other nations. (ANI/WAM)

