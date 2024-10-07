Left Menu

Israel-India Bonds Strengthened Amid Gaza Crisis: Mulla's Call for Diplomacy

Maayan Mulla, an Israeli in India and former Gaza war fighter, stresses that Hamas legitimized terrorism during October 7 attacks. He hopes for stronger India-Israel relations and advocates diplomacy for resolving Gaza's ongoing crisis, warning against legitimizing terror groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:36 IST
Israel national who works in India and fought in the Gaza war, Maayan Mulla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a candid discussion, Israeli national Maayan Mulla, who resides in India, criticized Hamas for legitimizing terror during their attacks on October 7 of the previous year. Mulla expressed hope that the relationship between India and Israel would continue to strengthen, emphasizing the crucial support India offers Israel amid conflict.

Mulla highlighted the dire situation in Gaza and underlined the need for diplomatic solutions, stating, "The situation in Gaza is not good, with 101 hostages still held. The resolution should come from diplomacy, not military might." He emphasized that military interventions alone cannot bring peace.

Criticizing the global response to Hamas, Mulla noted the dangerous precedent set by legitimizing terror groups. He questioned the absence of global leadership challenging Hamas' actions, stressing no country should allow its citizens to be taken hostage by terrorists like Hamas or Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

