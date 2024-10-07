Israel-India Bonds Strengthened Amid Gaza Crisis: Mulla's Call for Diplomacy

In a candid discussion, Israeli national Maayan Mulla, who resides in India, criticized Hamas for legitimizing terror during their attacks on October 7 of the previous year. Mulla expressed hope that the relationship between India and Israel would continue to strengthen, emphasizing the crucial support India offers Israel amid conflict.

Mulla highlighted the dire situation in Gaza and underlined the need for diplomatic solutions, stating, "The situation in Gaza is not good, with 101 hostages still held. The resolution should come from diplomacy, not military might." He emphasized that military interventions alone cannot bring peace.

Criticizing the global response to Hamas, Mulla noted the dangerous precedent set by legitimizing terror groups. He questioned the absence of global leadership challenging Hamas' actions, stressing no country should allow its citizens to be taken hostage by terrorists like Hamas or Hezbollah.

