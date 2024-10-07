Left Menu

New Wave of Conflict: Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel Amid West Asia Tensions

Tensions surge as Yemen fires ballistic missiles at Israel, intercepted by the Israeli defense system. This follows Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel and escalating regional violence, including over 135 rockets from Lebanon targeting northern Israel. The events occur on the anniversary of Hamas' deadly attack, marking increasing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:32 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

As regional instability intensifies, Yemen has launched a series of ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Local media reported the wailing of sirens across Israel's central areas following the missile launch, raising alarms of potential widespread conflict.

This latest missile fire comes close on the heels of a bold Iranian attack, in which nearly 200 missiles were directed toward Israel. The Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted the missiles fired from Yemen, utilizing the Arrow long-range defense system, known for countering ballistic threats beyond the atmosphere.

Earlier in the same day, northern Israel faced an assault of approximately 135 rockets launched from Lebanon. The escalating violence coincides with the United States' military collaboration with IDF, aiming to shield Israel from mounting threats, exacerbated by recent Israeli action against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

