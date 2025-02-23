Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Tanks Move into the West Bank
Israeli tanks have entered Jenin in the West Bank as part of a broader military offensive. This move follows recent statements by Israeli officials to maintain a presence in Palestinian territories for the next year. The operation aims to curb militancy amid increasing attacks.
Israeli tanks have advanced into Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, marking a significant military escalation. This deployment comes on the heels of Israel's declaration to sustain its troop presence in Palestinian territories throughout the coming year, signaling a prolonged conflict in the region.
Associated Press journalists witnessed a convoy of tanks entering Jenin on Sunday. The city has long been recognized as a hub of resistance against Israeli control, and this move indicates a deepening crackdown by Israel in a bid to quell ongoing militant activities.
Since launching a comprehensive military offensive in the northern West Bank on January 21, Israel has broadened its operations, targeting adjacent areas. These actions were initiated shortly after a ceasefire agreement was established in Gaza, with Israel expressing its intention to counteract rising militant attacks decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
