Left Menu

Midnight Airstrikes Devastate Central Beirut: 22 Dead, 117 Wounded

Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing 22 and injuring 117, as residential areas housing displaced people were targeted without warning. This marks the third strike outside of Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb in recent weeks. Eyewitnesses reported widespread destruction and panic among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:50 IST
Midnight Airstrikes Devastate Central Beirut: 22 Dead, 117 Wounded
Representatuve Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a startling midnight offensive, Israeli airstrikes devastated the Ras el-Nabaa neighborhood of central Beirut, Lebanon, leaving at least 22 dead and 117 injured, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, as reported by Al Jazeera. The surprise attack targeted two residential buildings sheltering displaced individuals.

This incident is part of a series of Israeli military actions outside of the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, following earlier strikes on Kola and Bachoura. Witnesses recounted feeling tremors nearly a mile away, as smoke and debris filled the night air, forcing residents to evacuate into courtyards while emergency services desperately responded.

Local media footage, confirmed by Al Jazeera, depicted smoke and flames consuming the Ras el-Nabaa district. Earlier in the night, 11 people were reported killed and 48 injured in another Israeli strike in Beirut. Simultaneously, airstrikes on the Gaza Strip claimed 63 lives, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024