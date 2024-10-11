Left Menu

Confusion Over Border Attack as Israeli Investigation Unfolds

A reported missile attack on Israel's northern border initially injured two, including a fatality. However, the Israeli Defense Forces' preliminary findings suggest the injuries resulted from leftover munitions, not a missile. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:38 IST
Confusion Over Border Attack as Israeli Investigation Unfolds
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an incident stirring confusion, two individuals were reportedly injured on Friday morning on Israel's northern border, involving a foreign worker from Thailand who was declared dead at the scene.

Initially believed to be due to an anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon, a preliminary investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces suggests a different cause. The findings indicate that the injuries might have been caused by an explosion from leftover munitions found in the Yaroun area.

As the IDF continues to probe the circumstances, the initial reports of an attack from Lebanon remain unconfirmed, highlighting the complex dynamics along the volatile border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

