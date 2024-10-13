Pakistan Tightens Security for SCO Summit: Major Transport and Policy Adjustments Announced

In anticipation of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Pakistan, authorities have announced significant security measures, including the suspension of the Metro Bus Service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This temporary shutdown, reported by The News, is scheduled from October 14 to 17. A Metro bus official stated that the district administration has mandated this four-day halt to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level event, although bus operations will continue as usual until October 13.

Launched in 2015, the Metro Bus network in Pakistan is one of the few modern public transportation systems in the country. The suspension of this service is among multiple strategies adopted by the Pakistani government to ensure the event's security. The summit, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will welcome leaders from China, Russia, and several other SCO member states, along with representatives from observer states and special guests like the Mongolian Prime Minister and the Turkmenistan foreign minister, reported The News.

Security concerns have also led to the closure of Pakistan International Airlines' offices in Islamabad from October 14 to 16, as reported by ARY News. Furthermore, Section 144 has been enacted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, prohibiting political gatherings, rallies, and other public events. The authorities have also cracked down on various public activities in regions such as Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh to prevent potential disturbances during the summit. In Karachi, a complete ban on public gatherings has been enforced, while educational institutions in Islamabad will observe a public holiday from October 14 to 16, amid heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)