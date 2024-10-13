Left Menu

French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:43 IST
French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: X/ @EmmanuelMacron). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], October 13 (WAM/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon. According to the Elysee, Macron emphasised during a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berr that "a ceasefire must be reached immediately in Lebanon."

Macron also expressed deep concern over the intensification of Israeli strikes in Lebanon and their "tragic impact on civilians," according to the Elysee. In his conversation with Berri, Macron called on the Lebanese people to "unite for the sake of the country's stability and unity," urging all parties to "face this new challenge together" by supporting a "comprehensive political programme that includes electing a president who guarantees national unity."

The French presidency confirmed that Paris would continue to mobilize the international community through the upcoming "International Conference to Support the People and Sovereignty of Lebanon," set to take place in Paris on 24th October. Macron also reaffirmed France's commitment to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and expressed his dismay over the "unjustified targeting" of UN peacekeepers in recent days. (WAM/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024