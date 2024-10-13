Japan Backs Taiwan: Strong Support for Independence and Diplomatic Ties Revealed in Survey

A recent survey in Japan reveals overwhelming support for Taiwan's independence, with 71% considering it an independent nation, according to Taiwan News. An equal percentage advocate for establishing formal diplomatic relations between Japan and Taiwan.

The Indo-Pacific Strategic Think-tank (IPST), along with Sankei Shimbun, conducted the survey across eight major Japanese cities, engaging over 3,000 adults on their views regarding Taiwan. This marks the first major publication by the newly established IPST, founded by journalist Yaita Akio. As part of their initiative, the think tank plans to issue a monthly 'Taiwan Situation Report' to illuminate pivotal Taiwan-related issues.

Regarding Taiwan's sovereignty, only 8% of respondents align with the notion of Taiwan as part of China, as discovered by the IPST survey. Furthermore, 50% of those surveyed doubted the likelihood of military conflict in the Taiwan Strait, with contrasting opinions on Japan's potential involvement in supporting Taiwan and imposing economic sanctions on China.

Concerning the United States' potential role in a Taiwan-China conflict, 52% of Japanese respondents expect U.S. assistance to remain limited to material support, while 39% are confident in U.S. military intervention should need arise. Additionally, 55% see Taiwan as Japan's closest Asian ally, surpassing other regional nations like South Korea.

With only 3.6% of Japanese viewing China as Japan's nearest Asian neighbor, Taiwan emerges as a much-favored partner, offering cultural closeness and regional solidarity as portrayed by the survey results.

