UAE, Iran Explore Stronger Ties Through Parliamentary Diplomacy

In Geneva, UAE's Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash met Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss enhancing parliamentary ties and forming a friendship committee. This follows Ghalibaf's recent UAE visit as both nations aim to bolster economic relations and address key international issues collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:51 IST
UAE, Iran strengthening parliamentary cooperation (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a strategic meeting held on the fringes of the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC), engaged in pivotal discussions with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly. This high-level dialogue centered on strengthening the parliamentary relations between the two nations.

Emphasizing the potential of parliamentary diplomacy, both leaders considered the formation of a parliamentary friendship committee as a crucial step toward fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. The dialogue also highlighted the significance of such diplomatic endeavors in aligning positions and fostering shared viewpoints on issues of mutual concern.

The talks, which follow Ghalibaf's recent visit to the UAE, underscore the commitment of both countries to deepen relations, particularly in economic sectors. During the meeting, both speakers addressed influential topics on the IPU Assembly's agenda, underscoring their support for global peace and development initiatives, central to ensuring the prosperity of nations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

