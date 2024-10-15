Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada and India at Loggerheads Over Alleged Spy Activities

Tensions have intensified between Canada and India, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of engaging in espionage and violence. Trudeau stated that there is 'credible evidence' pointing to these activities, a claim Indian sources sharply refute as unfounded.

During a press briefing, Trudeau alleged that the Indian government's agents used coercive tactics, threatening the South Asian Canadian community. However, Indian officials dismiss these allegations, emphasizing a lack of concrete evidence and clarity from Canada's side.

The situation deteriorated further when both nations expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat move. India criticized the Trudeau administration, asserting that it provided a platform for extremists targeting Indian officials in Canada. As tensions rise, the once amicable relations between the two countries continue to unravel.

(With inputs from agencies.)