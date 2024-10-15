UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Geneva Conference

During a significant assembly in Geneva, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, affirmed the United Arab Emirates' steadfast adherence to championing Arab causes, with the Palestinian issue remaining paramount. This stance, embedded in the UAE's foreign policy since its inception, was reinforced in the gathering of Arab parliamentary figures.

Participating in the 37th extraordinary conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, alongside delegates from the UAE Parliamentary Division, Ghobash outlined his nation's dedicated efforts to uphold Arab rights on global platforms. The UAE's advocacy for a Palestinian state anchored in the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital took center stage.

In light of the prevailing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, Ghobash acknowledged the UAE's substantial humanitarian contributions under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other key leaders. These efforts have positioned the UAE as a leading provider of relief, accounting for over 40 percent of international aid to the regions impacted by recent hostilities.

