SPD Pushes Foreign Policy Prioritization in Coalition Talks

Germany's Social Democrats emphasize foreign policy and defense must be priorities in coalition talks with conservatives. They stress the need for increased defense spending and security policy progress without detailing funding strategies. Economists suggest substantial financial requirements for defense and infrastructure projects.

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) are making foreign policy and defense a top priority as they enter coalition talks with their conservative rivals. The SPD is stressing the need for increased spending on defense and improvements in security policy, although they've refrained from explaining how such financial commitments might be funded.

SPD parliamentary leader Lars Klingbeil emphasized the importance of European strength and the necessity of bolstering the German armed forces. He noted that negotiations between the parties must remain confidential to ensure productive discussions.

According to economists advising the discussions, an estimated 400 billion euros ($415 billion) is required for the defense fund, alongside another 400 billion to 500 billion euros for infrastructure development, as reported by sources to Reuters over the weekend.

