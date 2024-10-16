Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Honest Dialogue, Highlights Threats to Regional Cooperation at SCO Meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the SCO Council meeting in Islamabad, stressed the need for introspection on regional ties affected by terrorism, extremism, and separatism. He emphasized reforms in global institutions and regional cooperation founded on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and genuine partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:17 IST
EAM S Jaishankar participates in SCO Meeting in Islamabad (Image Credit: Host Broadcaster PTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar issued a clarion call for honest introspection concerning regional relationships at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. Addressing the session in Islamabad, Jaishankar highlighted that the originally intended goals of cooperation are increasingly crucial today, calling for honest conversations about the realities facing member nations.

The Minister candidly pointed out the obstacles faced by the region, notably cross-border terrorism, extremism, and separatism, labeling them as the significant deterrents to trade and people-to-people connections. This articulated concern seemed to be a veiled reference to Pakistan, urging the need to eliminate these 'three evils' to foster a conducive environment for robust regional cooperation.

Further, Jaishankar advocated for a firm adherence to the SCO Charter, emphasizing peace and stability as prerequisites for development. He also underscored India's initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, as pivotal to the SCO's framework. Additionally, he reiterated the necessity for meaningful reforms of the United Nations Security Council to better include developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

