Dubai Charges Ahead: Pioneering Licenses for EV Charging Stations Awarded

In a significant advancement for sustainable transport, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has granted the inaugural Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licenses to Tesla and UAEV, marking a crucial step in developing the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the emirate. This move aligns with Dubai's ambitious target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

During a ceremony at GITEX Global 2024, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted the initiative's alignment with the visionary goals of Dubai's leadership in promoting green mobility. Since introducing the region's first public EV charging network in 2014, DEWA continues to foster public-private collaborations to meet the surging demand for charging stations, maintaining global standards.

Al Tayer stressed the regulatory framework's role in boosting private sector involvement in sustainable infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs and Chairman of UAEV, reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the national EV infrastructure toward a target of 50% electric and hybrid vehicles by 2050. Echoing this sentiment, Mottie Benhamou of Tesla UAE emphasized Tesla's support for the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy through innovative charging solutions.

