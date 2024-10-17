Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Confirmed Dead by IDF Operations in Gaza

In a significant development, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday officially confirmed the death of Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader connected to the orchestration of the brutal attacks of October 7 last year, as reported by the Times of Israel. Netanyahu has ordered that families of Israeli hostages be briefed on Sinwar's demise.

The conclusive announcement came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) affirmed that three terrorists were neutralized during recent operations in Gaza, with confirmation of Yahya Sinwar among the deceased. The IDF communicated via social media platform X to disclose, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are verifying that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."

This occurrence marks a continuation of Israel's strategy against top militant figures, succeeding the recent elimination of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon through airstrikes, alongside another senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran. While Tehran and Hamas accuse Israel, allegations remain unconfirmed by Israeli authorities.

Continuing its aggressive campaign, the IDF reported the elimination of numerous Hamas officials, such as Rawhi Mushtaha, leading Gaza's Hamas government, and Sameh al-Siraj, head of the security portfolio within Hamas' political wing. On Tuesday alone, around 20 Hamas operatives were reported killed during targeted airstrikes and ground confrontations in Jabaliya.

Amid ongoing conflict, IDF forces also identified and demolished a substantial weapons depot. The military has reiterated its commitment to persisting with operations, systematically targeting and eradicating terror infrastructure as necessary.

Meanwhile, the IDF issued warnings to Palestinian inhabitants of northern Gaza regions, advising an evacuation to a Southern humanitarian zone established by Israel. This comes amid updates that three participants in the October 7 attacks were recently killed in a calculated airstrike.

