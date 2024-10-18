Diplomatic Strains and Shifting Alliances: The Canada-India Conundrum

In the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, Canadian security expert Joe Adam George has voiced criticism over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of foreign policy. According to George, Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly appear ill-equipped to manage international diplomacy, as evidenced by Canada's stance in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. George argues that Trudeau's government has forsaken Israel, a longtime ally, in favor of appeasing domestic political interests.

The diplomatic strains intensified when Canada designated India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the investigation into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India, in response, recalled its High Commissioner and several other diplomats, accusing Canada of harboring extremist elements for political gains. This tension highlights Trudeau's prioritization of domestic vote-bank politics over serious policy decisions, George claims.

Looking ahead, George expressed optimism that relations between Canada and India could improve if a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre took power. Historically, Conservatives have maintained stronger diplomatic ties with India, as illustrated by the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper. George also highlighted a troubling rise in fake asylum claims from international students, notably from Punjab, linked to Canada's lenient immigration policies exacerbated by the recent diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)