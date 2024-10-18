Lebanon's Envoy Defends Palestinian Resistance Amid Israel-Hamas Tensions

Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, has spoken out following the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, asserting the Palestinian resistance remains strong due to their fundamental rights. Addressing a press conference, Narsh underscored Palestinians' right to resist occupation and live with dignity and hope for the future.

Referencing Mahatma Gandhi, Narsh remarked, 'You can kill a revolutionary, but you can never kill the revolution.' He condemned Israel's alleged campaign funded to tarnish Palestinian reputation, accusing them of spreading misinformation and fabricated news through social media manipulation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Sinwar's death alongside two other Hamas members. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Gaza, stating the war could end if Hamas surrenders and releases hostages. The conflict reignited on October 7, 2023, with a major attack by Hamas on Israel and a subsequent Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)