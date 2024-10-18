Escalating Disappearances in Balochistan Ignite Human Rights Alarm

In a troubling development, three Baloch men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces in the districts of Panjgur and Khuzdar, Balochistan. As reported by the Balochistan Post, the individuals—Ali Haider, Siraj Rasheed, and Shahab—were allegedly detained at different times over the last week.

Ali Haider was reportedly taken from his home in Khuzdar on October 16, with no word on his current location, leaving his family in anguish. Meanwhile, Siraj Rasheed and Shahab were said to have been apprehended three days earlier while returning from the Zamuran area. Their whereabouts remain unknown, adding to the growing list of unresolved disappearances.

The Baloch Voice for Justice, a prominent human rights organization, has highlighted a disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances, claiming at least 18 Baloch have disappeared within the past week in areas including Turbat, Karachi, and Panjgur. Alongside these cases, eight students were reportedly detained in Karachi, and four individuals remain unaccounted for after being taken from a hotel. The disappearances have sparked outrage among activists, who accuse state security forces of systematic targeting without legal cause, a charge echoed by international groups like Amnesty International.

(With inputs from agencies.)