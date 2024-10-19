Left Menu

Swiss Art Night: Celebrating 75 Years of Swiss-Indian Friendship

The Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi hosted 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air' to mark 75 years of Swiss-Indian friendship. Highlights included aerial performances by Swiss artist Jason Brugger and hula-hoop artist Eshna Kutty. The event celebrated cultural ties amid recent trade advancements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:53 IST
Swiss Art Night: Celebrating 75 Years of Swiss-Indian Friendship
Minister and Deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland, Olivier Fink (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of diplomatic ties, the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi hosted a cultural extravaganza titled 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air,' marking 75 years of friendship with India. The event featured awe-inspiring performances by Swiss aerialist Jason Brugger and celebrated hula-hoop artist Eshna Kutty, who together showcased the essence of cross-cultural collaboration.

The historical association between Switzerland and India began with the signing of the 'Treaty of Friendship and Establishment' on August 14, 1948, which came into effect in May the following year. Reflecting on the enduring relationship, Olivier Fink, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy, remarked on the thriving diplomatic environment and recent milestones, including a new trade and economic partnership signed this year, which heralds a promising future for bilateral relations.

Swiss Ambassador-designate Maya Tissafi highlighted the significance of 'Swiss Art Night,' emphasizing its theme of elevation and friendship against a backdrop of global conflicts. This year's celebration, more poignant due to recent developments such as the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), underscores the strengthening ties and mutual aspirations between India and the EFTA countries, including Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024