Swiss Art Night: Celebrating 75 Years of Swiss-Indian Friendship

In a vibrant celebration of diplomatic ties, the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi hosted a cultural extravaganza titled 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air,' marking 75 years of friendship with India. The event featured awe-inspiring performances by Swiss aerialist Jason Brugger and celebrated hula-hoop artist Eshna Kutty, who together showcased the essence of cross-cultural collaboration.

The historical association between Switzerland and India began with the signing of the 'Treaty of Friendship and Establishment' on August 14, 1948, which came into effect in May the following year. Reflecting on the enduring relationship, Olivier Fink, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy, remarked on the thriving diplomatic environment and recent milestones, including a new trade and economic partnership signed this year, which heralds a promising future for bilateral relations.

Swiss Ambassador-designate Maya Tissafi highlighted the significance of 'Swiss Art Night,' emphasizing its theme of elevation and friendship against a backdrop of global conflicts. This year's celebration, more poignant due to recent developments such as the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), underscores the strengthening ties and mutual aspirations between India and the EFTA countries, including Switzerland.

