PTI Upholds Imran Khan's Directive Amid Controversial Constitutional Amendment

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the party will adhere to founder Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments. Although the draft was reportedly approved unanimously by the parliamentary committee, PTI member Amir Dogar contended the claim, suggesting internal opposition and ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:57 IST
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (Image Credit: X/@BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed his party's commitment to follow founder Imran Khan's guidance on constitutional amendments, as reported by ARY News. His statement came following talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the contentious proposals.

Barrister Khan disclosed that the draft amendments garnered approval from a special parliamentary committee, despite PTI's disapproval. "We discovered during our meeting with Maulana Sahib that the draft had been sanctioned," he remarked, underscoring PTI's intent to engage further with its founder.

The parliamentary committee, led by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) figurehead Syed Khursheed Shah, alleges unanimous endorsement of the draft. However, PTI representative Amir Dogar opposed this characterization, highlighting the division within the committee. The session saw attendance from significant political figures, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The situation remains fluid as the draft advances to the federal cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

