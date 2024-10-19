PTI Upholds Imran Khan's Directive Amid Controversial Constitutional Amendment

In a significant political development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed his party's commitment to follow founder Imran Khan's guidance on constitutional amendments, as reported by ARY News. His statement came following talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the contentious proposals.

Barrister Khan disclosed that the draft amendments garnered approval from a special parliamentary committee, despite PTI's disapproval. "We discovered during our meeting with Maulana Sahib that the draft had been sanctioned," he remarked, underscoring PTI's intent to engage further with its founder.

The parliamentary committee, led by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) figurehead Syed Khursheed Shah, alleges unanimous endorsement of the draft. However, PTI representative Amir Dogar opposed this characterization, highlighting the division within the committee. The session saw attendance from significant political figures, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The situation remains fluid as the draft advances to the federal cabinet.

