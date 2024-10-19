Left Menu

Altaf Hussain Backs Pashtun National Jirga Resolutions, Calls for Action

MQM founder Altaf Hussain extends support to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, urging governmental and military bodies to implement the resolutions passed during the three-day Pashtun National Jirga. He commends PTM's leadership and pledges MQM's ongoing solidarity with the Pashtun community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:11 IST
Altaf Hussain Backs Pashtun National Jirga Resolutions, Calls for Action
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain has announced his unequivocal support for the resolutions passed at the Pashtun National Jirga, organized by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement on October 11 in Khyber. Through a message broadcasted on TikTok Study Circle, Hussain called upon Pakistan's federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial authorities, military leaders, and other relevant bodies to enforce the decisions made by Pashtun leaders during the Jirga.

Hussain congratulated PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, along with all PTM members and the broader Pashtun community, for the event's success, praising their resilience under trying conditions. "I commend the courageous and honorable PTM workers, as well as Pashtun elders and leaders, who, despite facing restrictions, obstacles, and even gunfire from security forces, stood resolute and forced the government and establishment to heed their demands," he stated.

Hussain underscored his unconditional support for the Jirga's resolutions and pledged assistance in implementing them. He specifically thanked PTM leaders for involving Anwar Khan Tareen from MQM's provincial committee in the Jirga and acknowledged the importance of forming a committee including Tareen to oversee the resolutions' execution. Hussain further assured PTM that MQM's Pashtun members would stand by them in times of adversity and advocated for a memorial to honor those who lost their lives or were injured during the Jirga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024