Altaf Hussain Backs Pashtun National Jirga Resolutions, Calls for Action

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain has announced his unequivocal support for the resolutions passed at the Pashtun National Jirga, organized by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement on October 11 in Khyber. Through a message broadcasted on TikTok Study Circle, Hussain called upon Pakistan's federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial authorities, military leaders, and other relevant bodies to enforce the decisions made by Pashtun leaders during the Jirga.

Hussain congratulated PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, along with all PTM members and the broader Pashtun community, for the event's success, praising their resilience under trying conditions. "I commend the courageous and honorable PTM workers, as well as Pashtun elders and leaders, who, despite facing restrictions, obstacles, and even gunfire from security forces, stood resolute and forced the government and establishment to heed their demands," he stated.

Hussain underscored his unconditional support for the Jirga's resolutions and pledged assistance in implementing them. He specifically thanked PTM leaders for involving Anwar Khan Tareen from MQM's provincial committee in the Jirga and acknowledged the importance of forming a committee including Tareen to oversee the resolutions' execution. Hussain further assured PTM that MQM's Pashtun members would stand by them in times of adversity and advocated for a memorial to honor those who lost their lives or were injured during the Jirga.

(With inputs from agencies.)