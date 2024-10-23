11th Legal Book Fair in Sharjah: A Hub for GCC's Legal Minds

Sharjah, UAE – Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the Minister of Justice, officially opened the 11th edition of the Legal Book Fair, a significant event organized by the Institute of Training and Judicial Studies. Located at the University City in Sharjah, this three-day fair is set to attract a substantial gathering of legal professionals and organizations from both the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This year, the fair proudly displays a collection of 1,500 titles, including 58 distinctive publications from the Ministry of Justice. The event highlights contributions from esteemed legal publishers, universities, institutions, and specialized law libraries, aiming to equip researchers and legal experts with the latest printed and digital legal materials.

Throughout the event, Minister Nuaimi engaged with various exhibitors, exploring the most recent legal publications and attending a series of seminars and book signings. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to honor the participating entities, marking a successful collaborative effort in advancing legal knowledge and scholarship. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)