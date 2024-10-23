Left Menu

11th Legal Book Fair in Sharjah: A Hub for GCC's Legal Minds

The 11th Legal Book Fair, inaugurated by Minister Abdullah Al Nuaimi in Sharjah, showcases 1,500 titles. Attended by notable legal figures, the event features contributions from UAE and GCC publishers and aims to offer updated legal resources to researchers and professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:30 IST
11th Legal Book Fair in Sharjah: A Hub for GCC's Legal Minds
Inaugration of the 11th edition of the Legal Book Fair. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, UAE – Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the Minister of Justice, officially opened the 11th edition of the Legal Book Fair, a significant event organized by the Institute of Training and Judicial Studies. Located at the University City in Sharjah, this three-day fair is set to attract a substantial gathering of legal professionals and organizations from both the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This year, the fair proudly displays a collection of 1,500 titles, including 58 distinctive publications from the Ministry of Justice. The event highlights contributions from esteemed legal publishers, universities, institutions, and specialized law libraries, aiming to equip researchers and legal experts with the latest printed and digital legal materials.

Throughout the event, Minister Nuaimi engaged with various exhibitors, exploring the most recent legal publications and attending a series of seminars and book signings. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to honor the participating entities, marking a successful collaborative effort in advancing legal knowledge and scholarship. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024