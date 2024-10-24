Left Menu

New Campus Building Inaugurated at Aanbookhaireni Under India-Nepal Development Cooperation

A new campus building at Aanbookhaireni Campus, Tanahun, Nepal, funded under India's High Impact Community Development Projects, was inaugurated with joint efforts of Indian and Nepalese officials, reflecting continuous developmental cooperation between the two nations to enhance educational infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:09 IST
Campus Building of Aanbookhaireni Campus (Image/ Indian Embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Aanbookhaireni Campus in Tanahun District, Central Nepal, has seen the inauguration of its newly constructed building, created under India's High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu highlighted the project's completion, which was funded by India at a cost of NRs 30.01 million, as part of the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

The inauguration witnessed the presence of Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, alongside Shanti Raman Wagle, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, and Shukra Chuman, Chairman of Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality. The Indian government grant facilitated the building of a double-storied structure equipped with various facilities for the campus, which is affiliated with Tribhuvan University and enrolls around 300 students, predominantly female.

Inaugural attendees, including politicians and educational leaders, praised India's ongoing support in empowering Nepal's priority sectors. The new infrastructure is intended to enhance educational quality at Aanbookhaireni, reflecting a broader collaboration between Nepal and India to improve regional educational opportunities and uplift communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

