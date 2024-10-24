Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India and Canada at Odds Over Allegations

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, the recall of the Indian High Commissioner has brought diplomatic disputes to the forefront. Both nations are at loggerheads, with India rejecting Canadian allegations linking its diplomats to a murder case. The diplomatic fallout threatens long-standing ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:36 IST
Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has deepened as Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, criticized Canadian authorities for the unorthodox labeling of Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest.' In an exclusive interview, Verma emphasized that such accusations are out of diplomatic norms.

India has staunchly denied Canada's allegations that its diplomats, including Verma, were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist in India's eyes. Authorities in India refuted these claims as politically motivated, attributing them to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's agenda led by vote-bank politics.

India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the persona non grata status imposed on its diplomats, warning against the potential breach of diplomatic immunity. As tensions rise, both nations must navigate the diplomatic landscape carefully to prevent further deterioration of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

