JSFM Condemns Forced Disappearances of Sindhi Activists amid Military Crackdown

The JSFM has denounced the forced disappearances of Sindhi nationalist activists by Pakistan's military forces. It calls for international intervention and pledges continued advocacy for justice, highlighting a severe erosion of political freedom and human rights in Sindh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:48 IST
JSFM Condemns Forced Disappearances of Sindhi Activists amid Military Crackdown
Sindhi activists allegedly missing: @JSFMOfficialOrg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has issued a strong condemnation following the forced disappearances of four Sindhi nationalist activists, allegedly at the hands of Pakistan's military intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The activists—Nadir Bugti, Younis Chang, Tufail Sheikh, and Qadir Bugti—were reportedly abducted following severe crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations.

JSFM is reaching out to human rights organizations, the global community, and democratic forces to address these violent abductions. In an official statement, JSFM asserted, "We demand the safe recovery and immediate release of Nadir Bugti, Younis Chang, Tufail Sheikh, and Qadir Bugti. International organizations, such as the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, must act to ensure accountability for these human rights abuses."

Sohail Abro, JSFM's Chairman, along with central leaders Zubair Sindhi and Amar Azadi, is advocating for a peaceful struggle against the injustices faced by the Sindhi people. The group has vowed to continue its fight against the systemic atrocities, refusing to stay silent against what they describe as assaults on democratic principles. The JSFM expressed serious concern over these incidents, indicating a broader attack on political freedom and the autonomy of Sindh's people, resulting in widespread fear and diminishing trust in state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

