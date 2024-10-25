10th 'My Health' Conference Advocates for Holistic Well-being

The 10th edition of the 'My Health' Conference in Sharjah wrapped up on Thursday, featuring contributions from over 36 thought leaders in physical and mental health, lifestyle, sports, and nutrition. Gathering over two days, the event underscored the necessity of initiatives aimed at heightening physical activity and promoting balanced nutrition, with a spotlight on children's health.

More than 2,170 participants, including academics, students, and professionals convened at the University of Sharjah. Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA, noted the conference's crucial dissection of health issues affecting society at large. Sessions tailored content for audiences ranging from children to adults, reinforcing a vision of holistic health.

The conference highlighted the paramount importance of transforming schools into health-promoting environments and called for stress-reduction programs in workplaces and educational institutions. It proposed laws to incentivize healthy food and suggested digital solutions to filter healthier options in food delivery apps. Emphasizing mental health, experts advocated for awareness campaigns to mitigate mental illness risks while addressing challenges like cyberbullying and electronic addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)