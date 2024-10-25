Special Olympics UAE Makes a Splash on World Swim Day

In honor of World Swim Day, Special Olympics UAE, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, is set to stage a swimming competition at the Mohammed bin Zayed City Sports Centre's Aquatics Complex in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. This event will bring together 45 athletes from clubs dedicated to People of Determination across the UAE, focusing on skill advancement and the growing appeal of swimming among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The National Director of Special Olympics UAE, Talal Al Hashemi, emphasized the organization's broader mission beyond participation, stressing their dedication to fostering an empowering environment for athlete development. 'On this World Swim Day, we encourage people of determination to embrace swimming, as it promotes inclusion and engagement. We aim to attract a diverse audience to the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Sports Center, showcasing the strength and resilience of every participant,' he said.

Meanwhile, Humaid Al Hooti, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership with Special Olympics UAE. He noted this collaboration aligns with the club's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles in the community through sports. The competition will kick off at 10:00 am local time, featuring men's and women's races, celebrating the achievements of these remarkable athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)