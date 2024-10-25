Left Menu

Diplomatic Dispute: Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma's Recall Sparks Tension with Canada

Recalled Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma discusses his unflustered response to being named a 'person of interest' by Canada in the Nijjar killing. The diplomatic rift grew as India withdrew Verma and colleagues, labeling them persona non-grata. India decries Canada's actions, attributing them to political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:46 IST
Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanjay Verma, the recently recalled Indian High Commissioner, revealed that Canadian officials seemed unsettled by his composed reaction to being named a 'person of interest' in connection with the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a noted Khalistani terrorist. Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency, was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, in June 2023.

Verma clarified the term 'called back,' explaining that the Indian government had decided to recall him for unspecified reasons, which could include security concerns or performance issues. He recounted being summoned on October 12 to the Canadian foreign ministry, where he was handed a sealed envelope declaring him and five colleagues as subjects for interrogation related to Nijjar's death.

Despite informing Delhi, which reprimanded Canada's acting High Commissioner, Canada declared Verma and his team persona non grata, eroding diplomatic ties. Verma criticized Canada's approach, citing political motivations and expressing disappointment over the lack of shared evidence for the accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

