Pakistan Secures $500 Million ADB Loan for Climate Initiatives

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, expressed gratitude towards the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for approving a $500 million loan dedicated to climate protection initiatives, as per ARY News. In a meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in Washington, Aurangzeb praised the bank's commitment to supporting Pakistan's development goals.

The loan is part of a broader safety programme aimed at mitigating natural disasters in Pakistan. Discussions between the officials also covered enhancing Pakistan's revenue streams, fostering regional cooperation, and the timely completion of the ADB's office in Islamabad. The Finance Minister expressed optimism for an early completion of the ADB's country partnership framework.

Additionally, Pakistan is pursuing an additional $2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address climate change impacts, as reported by ARY News. The IMF has previously issued concerns about Pakistan's fragile external debt repayment capabilities, a stance echoed by Geo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)