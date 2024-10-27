Left Menu

Pakistan Secures $500 Million ADB Loan for Climate Initiatives

Pakistan's Finance Minister hails a $500 million policy-based loan from the Asian Development Bank aimed at climate protection and disaster safety. Collaborations on revenue enhancement and regional cooperation were highlighted. Pakistan also seeks $2 billion from the IMF amidst concerns over its debt repayment capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:31 IST
Pakistan Secures $500 Million ADB Loan for Climate Initiatives
Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb (Photo/X@Financegovpk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, expressed gratitude towards the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for approving a $500 million loan dedicated to climate protection initiatives, as per ARY News. In a meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in Washington, Aurangzeb praised the bank's commitment to supporting Pakistan's development goals.

The loan is part of a broader safety programme aimed at mitigating natural disasters in Pakistan. Discussions between the officials also covered enhancing Pakistan's revenue streams, fostering regional cooperation, and the timely completion of the ADB's office in Islamabad. The Finance Minister expressed optimism for an early completion of the ADB's country partnership framework.

Additionally, Pakistan is pursuing an additional $2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address climate change impacts, as reported by ARY News. The IMF has previously issued concerns about Pakistan's fragile external debt repayment capabilities, a stance echoed by Geo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024