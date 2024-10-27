Left Menu

India's Expanding Global Employment Horizons and Diplomatic Strategies

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's efforts in expanding global employment opportunities and highlighted diplomatic endeavors, including Prime Minister Modi's global investment meetings and active role in managing geopolitical conflicts, to ensure national prosperity and stability.

27-10-2024
India's Expanding Global Employment Horizons and Diplomatic Strategies
In a recent press interaction in Mumbai, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shed light on the country's evolving role in the global job market. He highlighted the government's proactive approach to fostering international employment opportunities, noting how job prospects for Indians now transcend national boundaries. 'Employment is no longer confined to our nation,' Jaishankar remarked, 'We now see a global workspace in regions like Europe, America, and Malaysia, thanks to strategic agreements.'

Further illustrating India's diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, such as his visit to the United States, where he met with leading corporate CEOs to draw investments. 'During his US visit, PM Modi engaged with CEOs of major companies,' Jaishankar noted, emphasizing the significance of these meetings in attracting foreign capital.

On the international front, Jaishankar touched upon India's diplomatic strategies concerning border security and counter-terrorism. He acknowledged the global tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing India's balanced approach to managing regional tensions and counter-terrorism. Jaishankar outlined initiatives taken by PM Modi to address the conflict, including visiting Russia and meeting President Putin during the BRICS summit.

