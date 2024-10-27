Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Calm Amid Rising Israel Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calls for measured responses to Israel's recent precision strikes on Iranian military sites. Emphasizing the strength and resolve of the Iranian people, Khamenei condemns the attacks as violations of international law and highlights the need for regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:05 IST
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a stark response to Israel's precision strikes targeting Iranian military sites, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday advised that such attacks should neither be exaggerated nor dismissed. Khamenei underscored the necessity for Israel to acknowledge the resilience and determination of the Iranian populace, particularly its youth.

The comments followed Israel's announcement on Saturday that its defence forces executed precise military operations against Iranian targets. This came roughly a month after Iran launched a significant missile attack on Israel. In a translated message on X, Khamenei remarked on the 'evil of the Zionist regime' while stressing the Iranian people's steadfast willpower.

Iran's Foreign Ministry decried Israel's actions as 'acts of aggression' and a stark violation of international law, underlining Iran's commitment to leveraging all national resources to safeguard its security. The ministry emphasized the crucial role of regional peace and stability, condemning Israel's aggression and urging international intervention against its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

