Karnali Province Awaits Autonomy Amid Federal Hurdles

Despite plans dating back to December 9, 2019, the Karnali provincial government is still awaiting land allotment to construct a unified administrative building in Birendranagar. Though a detailed project report was created, federal authorities have stalled progress by denying land use permission, as reported by the Kathmandu Post.

Efforts by former Karnali chief ministers to negotiate with federal authorities, including visits to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Federal Ministry of Urban Planning, have proven futile. Former Chief Minister Raj Kumar Sharma expressed deep frustration over the Ministry's hesitance in granting necessary land permits, noting the disconnect in expectations surrounding provincial authority.

Substantial budget allocations remain unutilized due to federal steadfastness against addressing provincial concerns. Chief Minister Yamlal Kandel highlighted the central government's control over land use, leaving provincial administrations powerless and illustrating broader issues of central government oversight on provincial matters.

Beyond infrastructure challenges, the province is hampered in enforcing laws and maintaining road safety due to limited provincial police powers, according to the Kathmandu Post. Naresh Bhandari, a former provincial minister, has called for increased provincial autonomy to fulfill local governance effectively.

The province's reliance on federal appointees for key administrative roles further hampers efficient governance, with Dipendra Rokaya noting difficulties in policy creation catering to local needs. The federal system's design grants exclusive rights to different levels of government, but Karnali leaders argue their rights remain unrespected, debilitating local governance structures.

Former Chief Minister Sharma reflected public sentiment questioning the provincial efficacy given the constraints imposed by central policies. The ongoing power struggles between federal and provincial authorities highlight a critical juncture in Nepal's federal structure implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)