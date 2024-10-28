Bilawal and Sharif Unite for Historic 26th Constitutional Amendment

In a significant political development, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, expressing profound enthusiasm over the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Described by Bilawal as a "historic achievement," the amendment aims to reinforce the foundations of democracy amid perceived threats from anti-democratic forces.

During the meeting, attended by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Bilawal underscored a collective resolve to bolster the Parliament's power and democratic principles. He emphasized that the 26th Amendment symbolizes a unified stance against challenges to democratic integrity.

Prime Minister Sharif credited allied parties for their decisive role in the amendment's passage, reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to public service. Additionally, Sharif highlighted improvements in economic conditions, citing reduced inflation. However, the amendment's journey faces legal hurdles as a PTI lawyer petitioned the Sindh High Court, claiming it undercuts judiciary independence, a fundamental element of the state architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)