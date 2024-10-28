Tata-Airbus Plant Inauguration: A New Era for India's Aerospace

In a significant milestone for the Indian aerospace industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus C295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday. The plant, a collaborative effort between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain, represents the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India.

Under the C-295 program, a total of 56 aircraft are slated for production, with 16 being delivered directly from Airbus Spain and the remaining 40 manufactured domestically by Tata Advanced Systems. This initiative is poised to bolster India's defense sector capabilities and foster a comprehensive ecosystem covering everything from production to maintenance.

The inauguration of the Vadodara facility is not just a technical advancement but also a diplomatic stride with Spain, enhancing bilateral relations. President Sanchez's visit includes further engagements in Mumbai to nurture business and cultural ties, while Prime Minister Modi addresses developmental projects across various districts in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)