Baloch Activist Condemns Arrest of Prominent Lawyer Amid Rising Political Tensions
Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch human rights activist, decries the arrest of Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, highlighting the state's disregard for the rule of law. Baloch further condemns alleged coercion of BNP senators during constitutional discussions, urging accountability in Pakistan's political arena.
Mahrang Baloch, the well-known Baloch human rights activist, expressed alarm and indignation following the arrest of her advocate, human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, and her husband, Abdul Hadi, as they traveled to work on Monday. Baloch took to social media platform X, revealing her perturbation at the news, stating, "I am deeply troubled to learn that prominent human rights lawyer and my advocate @ImaanZHazir, who is representing me at Islamabad High Court regarding a travel ban on me, and her husband @HadiAli115 were arrested today, October 28, on their way to work."
Baloch asserted that Imaan's legal endeavors, particularly her battle against enforced disappearances, have rendered her a target, exacerbating her harassment and detentions. Her post resonated with solidarity for Imaan, while sternly criticizing the apparent dismissal of legal protocols in her homeland.
In her posts, Baloch doesn't shy away from exposing issues within Pakistan's political framework, underscoring the alleged coercion of Balochistan National Party (BNP) representatives during pivotal constitutional discussions. The activists claim intimidation tactics and arrests have been employed to influence decision-making, framing dissenters like Akhtar Mengal in fictitious legal situations. Her condemnation of these actions calls for greater accountability to afford equitable treatment to parliamentarians and peaceful activists within Pakistan.
