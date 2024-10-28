Harsh Kumar Jain Expands Diplomatic Role to Micronesia

Harsh Kumar Jain, who currently serves as India's Ambassador to the Philippines, gains an additional role as he is appointed the Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia. This concurrent accreditation was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, adding a new dimension to his diplomatic endeavors.

A seasoned Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1993 batch, Jain will now extend his expertise to Micronesia, with his residence remaining in Manila. This strategic appointment underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger ties within the Pacific region.

The Ministry's release confirms that Jain is expected to assume his expanded responsibilities shortly, reflecting India's ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations and partnership initiatives across diverse geopolitical landscapes. Jain's role will be pivotal in advancing India's diplomatic agenda in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)