Left Menu

Gaza Resumes Delayed Polio Vaccination Amidst Challenges

The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the northern Gaza Strip commenced after previously being postponed. Limited humanitarian pauses constrain the outreach, risking 15,000 children being missed. With a focus on Gaza City, efforts aim to curb transmission amid tough conditions, following successes in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:18 IST
Gaza Resumes Delayed Polio Vaccination Amidst Challenges
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign is now underway in part of the northern Gaza Strip. Initially set for October 23, 2024, the campaign faced delays due to security concerns, including intense bombardment and mass evacuation orders, according to WHO and UNICEF statements.

Despite a promised humanitarian pause, the reduction in its coverage compared to prior rounds means it is confined to Gaza City. Consequently, around 15,000 children in areas like Jabalia and Beit Hanoun are inaccessible, threatening the campaign's effectiveness as reaching a 90% immunization rate remains crucial.

The Polio Technical Committee decided to proceed with the campaign to prevent further delays. The recent phases in central and southern Gaza achieved notable success, vaccinating 451,216 children and distributing vitamin A to 364,306 children aged 2 to 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024