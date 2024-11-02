Gaza Resumes Delayed Polio Vaccination Amidst Challenges

The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign is now underway in part of the northern Gaza Strip. Initially set for October 23, 2024, the campaign faced delays due to security concerns, including intense bombardment and mass evacuation orders, according to WHO and UNICEF statements.

Despite a promised humanitarian pause, the reduction in its coverage compared to prior rounds means it is confined to Gaza City. Consequently, around 15,000 children in areas like Jabalia and Beit Hanoun are inaccessible, threatening the campaign's effectiveness as reaching a 90% immunization rate remains crucial.

The Polio Technical Committee decided to proceed with the campaign to prevent further delays. The recent phases in central and southern Gaza achieved notable success, vaccinating 451,216 children and distributing vitamin A to 364,306 children aged 2 to 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)