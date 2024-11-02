Left Menu

China’s Balancing Act: Navigating the Middle East Chessboard

Israel relies on the US for security amidst a global trend of nations balancing economic ties with China. China's focus on East Asia limits its influence in the Middle East. Historically benefiting from regional conflicts, China now seeks alignment with the Global South, countering US narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:51 IST
China’s Balancing Act: Navigating the Middle East Chessboard
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Nations worldwide are increasingly caught between engaging with China for economic reasons and relying on the US for security, a trend reflected in their foreign policy strategies, as reported by Asia Times on Saturday. However, Israel stands apart due to its prioritization of security partnerships, heavily leaning on US support amid its regional conflicts.

China remains unable to replace the US as Israel's steadfast ally due to a lack of security commitments in the Middle East. While interested in greater regional influence, China's focus remains on East Asia, with its political framework and lack of a Jewish diaspora reducing its ability to engage with Israel effectively.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, China's non-committal stance and criticisms directed at Israel have strained bilateral ties. This comes as China's global strategy seeks to align with nations sharing grievances against the US, attempting to reshape the global power dynamic in its favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024