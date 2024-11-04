Left Menu

Canadian Journalist Slams Handling of Violent Incident at Brampton Hindu Temple

Daniel Bordman, a Canadian journalist, accused the Canadian administration of mishandling a violent disruption outside the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. He criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for inadequate action and cautioned that the situation could worsen during Trudeau's remaining time in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:04 IST
Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Canada

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has voiced strong criticism over what he describes as the mismanagement of a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. In a statement, Bordman accused the administration of bias in favor of Khalistani groups and lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his lack of concrete action on the matter.

The incident unfolded outside an Indian consular camp organized in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, and Bordman denounced the police response as biased against Hindus. He highlighted the unprecedented nature of the broad daylight attack, indicating a troubling escalation of violence against Hindu devotees in Canada.

Bordman expressed deep concern over the strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada, exacerbated by such incidents. He underscored the need for immediate action and warned that under Trudeau's current leadership, the situation could deteriorate further. Meanwhile, Trudeau has condemned the attack and emphasized the right to religious freedom for all Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

