India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Russia: New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Putin

Vinay Kumar, India's newly appointed Ambassador to Russia, solidified his diplomatic role by presenting his Letter of Credence to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ceremony took place at the prestigious Alexander Hall within the Grand Kremlin Palace, marking a significant moment in Indo-Russian relations.

Kumar, a seasoned diplomat from the 1992 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, assumed his ambassadorial role in March this year, having previously served as India's Ambassador to Myanmar. The Indian Embassy in Russia publicly announced the credentialing on social media platform X, highlighting the event's diplomatic importance.

The credentialing follows a period of increased engagement between India and Russia, highlighted by the BRICS Summit hosted in Russia last month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. On this occasion, Modi received Russia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle,' signifying the deep-rooted strategic partnership and friendship shared by the two nations.

