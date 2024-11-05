Umm Al Qaiwain Sets Sights on Global Logistics Hub with New Developments
Umm Al Qaiwain, a UAE emirate, aims to become a leading global logistics hub with the establishment of Logistics City and a Cargo Airport. This initiative aligns with Vision 2033 to boost economic growth, infrastructure, and job opportunities by leveraging advanced technologies in supply chain management.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi, UAE - Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, has announced the creation of a Logistics City and a Cargo Airport, designed to position the emirate as a global logistics hub. This initiative was unveiled during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.
The Logistics City stands as an integrated area aimed at boosting transportation and trade, underpinned by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a multitude of advanced warehouses. This development is expected to draw investments and bolster the local economy. The new Cargo Airport, strategically located within the emirate, promises efficient air freight operations, enhancing the emirate's shipping capabilities.
Aligned with Umm Al Qaiwain's Vision 2033, these projects are set to elevate the emirate's economic profile by attracting foreign investments and integrating modern technologies, thereby creating job opportunities and fostering technological advancement in supply chain management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HDFC SKY's Stock SIP Revolutionizes Investment for Indian Investors
Prabowo's Push for an Indonesian Temasek: A New Era in State Investments
CastNX Secures Strategic Investment to Revolutionize Power Electronics
SRF Ltd Plans Major Investment in Eco-Friendly Refrigerant Facilities
Elan Group Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Investment from Kotak for Gurugram Expansion