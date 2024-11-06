Left Menu

Global Cautions: Jaishankar's Vision on US Commitments and Indian Priorities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing caution of the US regarding its global commitments and emphasized the need for national perspective beyond current administrations. He outlined India's priorities for preparing a globally competitive workforce, stressing the integration of education, mobility, and technology in addressing future challenges.

S Jaishankar speaking at Raisina Down Under (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the cautious approach of the United States towards its global commitments, noting the influence of national factors beyond the immediate governing administration. Speaking at 'Raisina Down Under' in Australia, he emphasized the importance of viewing these scenarios with a broader national lens.

Jaishankar acknowledged the growing caution starting since Obama's presidency, noting that both President Trump and President Biden have continued this trend, citing Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal as an example. He stressed the need to understand the pressures on US resources to better analyze potential outcomes globally.

Highlighting India's priorities, Jaishankar identified the preparation of a global workforce as crucial. He elaborated on the need for a collective approach to resources, asserting that education, mobility, and technology must be addressed together. He suggested creating a global resource pool of skilled individuals by expanding educational opportunities both within India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

