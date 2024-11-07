Left Menu

Shalabh Kumar Hails Trump's Historic Comeback

Industrialist Shalabh Kumar celebrated Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, highlighting the crucial support from Hindu Americans. Kumar credited a strategic media campaign, emphasizing key issues, for swaying votes in battleground states. Trump's historic return to the White House marked him as the second president to regain office after a prior defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:53 IST
Shalabh Kumar Hails Trump's Historic Comeback
Shalabh "Shalli" Kumar speaks on the impact of Hindu American voters in Trump's 2024 presidential victory. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Industrialist and Republican Hindu Coalition founder Shalabh "Shalli" Kumar expressed jubilation over President Designate Donald Trump's landmark victory in the 2024 US Presidential election. Speaking to ANI, Kumar underscored the extent of support from Hindu Americans, remarking, "The victory was not just a narrow win but a sweeping success with hundreds of thousands of votes in every region."

Donald Trump made a historic return to the White House following a contentious campaign centered on the economy, immigration, and law enforcement, which resonated with blue-collar voters. He became only the second American president to regain office after a previous defeat, as per Politico's report. His campaign capitalized on widespread dissatisfaction with Washington and urgency about the nation's future direction.

Kumar attributed Trump's success partly to a late-stage campaign focusing on Hindu American voters in crucial battleground states. "We aimed to flip at least 200,000 Hindu votes from Kamala to Trump in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and we achieved that," he explained. Kumar credited a pivotal tweet during Diwali for shifting momentum and enabling a targeted media blitz. He emphasized highlighting Kamala Harris's left-leaning ideologies to educate Hindu Americans about her political stance.

Describing the coalition's efforts, Kumar pointed to a five-day media campaign with 900 advertisements to inform Hindu Americans about their stance, asserting, "We exposed her as a Marxist and a communist sympathizer." He maintained that this strategic outreach significantly bolstered Trump's support among Hindu American voters, contributing to what he described as a "great victory" for the Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024