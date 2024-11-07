Shalabh Kumar Hails Trump's Historic Comeback

Industrialist and Republican Hindu Coalition founder Shalabh "Shalli" Kumar expressed jubilation over President Designate Donald Trump's landmark victory in the 2024 US Presidential election. Speaking to ANI, Kumar underscored the extent of support from Hindu Americans, remarking, "The victory was not just a narrow win but a sweeping success with hundreds of thousands of votes in every region."

Donald Trump made a historic return to the White House following a contentious campaign centered on the economy, immigration, and law enforcement, which resonated with blue-collar voters. He became only the second American president to regain office after a previous defeat, as per Politico's report. His campaign capitalized on widespread dissatisfaction with Washington and urgency about the nation's future direction.

Kumar attributed Trump's success partly to a late-stage campaign focusing on Hindu American voters in crucial battleground states. "We aimed to flip at least 200,000 Hindu votes from Kamala to Trump in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and we achieved that," he explained. Kumar credited a pivotal tweet during Diwali for shifting momentum and enabling a targeted media blitz. He emphasized highlighting Kamala Harris's left-leaning ideologies to educate Hindu Americans about her political stance.

Describing the coalition's efforts, Kumar pointed to a five-day media campaign with 900 advertisements to inform Hindu Americans about their stance, asserting, "We exposed her as a Marxist and a communist sympathizer." He maintained that this strategic outreach significantly bolstered Trump's support among Hindu American voters, contributing to what he described as a "great victory" for the Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)