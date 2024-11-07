Trump Triumphs: Voters Seek Change Amid Economic Struggles
Indian-American US Congressman Shri Thanedar credits Donald Trump's US Presidential election victory to voters' desire for change, as they face economic hardships. Key issues like inflation and open borders influenced the electorate, with 50% living paycheck-to-paycheck. Trump's rapport with PM Modi raises hopes for strengthened India-US ties.
In the aftermath of the US Presidential elections, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar emphasized voters' yearning for change as a key factor in Donald Trump's triumph. The results underscored the public's demand for a leader who understands their economic struggles, which include living paycheck-to-paycheck and grappling with rising living costs.
Thanedar noted that nearly half of the electorate struggles with everyday expenses such as healthcare, education, and groceries. This demographic, often working-class and without college degrees, reportedly sees Trump as a figure who acknowledges and addresses their hardships, securing him a decisive mandate.
Meanwhile, Indian-Americans are celebrating, buoyed by hopes that Trump's strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bolster India-US relations. Avinash Gupta of the Foreign Indian Association highlighted local challenges like inflation and security as pivotal in swaying the community's support toward Trump, marking a notable comeback after his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.
