Stagnation Ahead: Germany's Economic Struggles Amid Trade Challenges

Germany's economy, the largest in Europe, is expected to experience stagnation this year, according to a forecast from the German government. This comes as US President Donald Trump's tariffs and trade threats continue to weigh heavily on its performance amid lingering political uncertainty.

Outgoing Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced a revision of growth forecasts, citing Trump's trade policies as a significant factor affecting Germany's economic outlook. He noted that political instability and the absence of a full parliamentary majority have hindered policy-making since November.

Germany, once a powerhouse of export-driven growth, is facing increasing competition from Chinese companies and other market pressures. The nation's economic performance has contracted in recent years, further strained by US tariffs which have impacted German exports, notably shifting trade dynamics with China and the United States.

