Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Joins World Travel Market 2024

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is participating in the 2024 World Travel Market in London. The Centre's pavilion showcases Islamic culture and offers a virtual tour of the mosque. Highlighting its role in cultural diplomacy, the mosque ranks among the world's top landmarks by TripAdvisor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:09 IST
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Joins World Travel Market 2024
SZGMC participates in World Travel Market 2024 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has made its presence felt at the World Travel Market 2024 in London, marking its tenth year of participation in this prestigious tourism event. Renowned for its significant role in the tourism industry, WTM 2024 draws a global audience of key stakeholders.

The Centre's pavilion features cultural tour specialists introducing visitors to the mosque's role in promoting principles of Islamic tolerance. An immersive 180-degree experience allows guests to virtually explore architectural marvels, including the mosque's exteriors and intricate interiors.

Enhancing hospitality, visitors receive postcards depicting mosque images and are encouraged to explore the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Emphasized as a global cultural beacon, the mosque ranked among the top landmarks in TripAdvisor's 2024 report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

