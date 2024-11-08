Left Menu

UAE's Ongoing Support for Lebanese Women: 160 Tonnes of Aid Dispatched

As part of the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, two planes delivered 80 tonnes of supplies, marking the second contribution from the Fatima bint Mubarak. Altogether, 160 tonnes of aid have been dispatched to assist Lebanese women affected by ongoing conflict, under directives from UAE leadership.

Second batch of contributions for Lebanese Mothers from 'Mother of the Nation' arrives as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon Campaign' (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The UAE continues its unwavering support for the Lebanese people through its 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign. On November 8, two aircraft arrived in Lebanon carrying 80 tonnes of essential supplies, marking a significant second aid contribution from Fatima bint Mubarak. Known as the Mother of the Nation, Fatima is the Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and a leading figure in humanitarian initiatives.

This initiative is conducted under the guidance of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, supervising operations alongside Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs. Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, a high-ranking official in UAE humanitarian efforts, emphasized the country's enduring commitment to providing aid to those affected by conflicts and disasters.

The aid package, totaling 160 tonnes, focuses on supporting Lebanese women who are enduring the consequences of ongoing regional instability. Supplies include basic necessities crucial for supporting mothers during challenging times. UAE charity organizations are collaborating with international entities to ensure timely delivery and distribution of food, medical supplies, and shelter—aiming for early recovery and long-term stability.

