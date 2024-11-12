Michael Waltz Poised for Crucial Role: Strengthening U.S.-India Ties Amid Rising Global Tensions
President-elect Donald Trump is likely to appoint Michael Waltz as his national security adviser. Waltz has been an advocate of strengthening U.S.-India ties amid rising global threats, especially from China. He has previously pushed for legislation to fast-track military cooperation between the two nations.
President-elect Donald Trump is anticipated to select Florida Republican Michael Waltz as his national security adviser, a source informed ANI. Waltz has consistently emphasized the strategic importance of India to the United States.
Waltz, who led a bipartisan congressional delegation to India last year, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 and supported initiatives like 'Make in India.' Viewing India as a vital U.S. partner, he noted that the country plays a critical role in regional security amid rising Chinese aggression.
Known for his defense policy expertise, Waltz has previously advocated for legislative measures to expedite U.S. weapons sales to India, reflecting efforts to strengthen defense ties between the two nations. The Trump administration previously achieved significant defense pacts with India, such as LEMOA and COMCASA agreements.
