Left Menu

Michael Waltz Poised for Crucial Role: Strengthening U.S.-India Ties Amid Rising Global Tensions

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to appoint Michael Waltz as his national security adviser. Waltz has been an advocate of strengthening U.S.-India ties amid rising global threats, especially from China. He has previously pushed for legislation to fast-track military cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:59 IST
Michael Waltz Poised for Crucial Role: Strengthening U.S.-India Ties Amid Rising Global Tensions
US NSA designate Mike Waltz (Photo/X@michaelgwaltz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump is anticipated to select Florida Republican Michael Waltz as his national security adviser, a source informed ANI. Waltz has consistently emphasized the strategic importance of India to the United States.

Waltz, who led a bipartisan congressional delegation to India last year, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 and supported initiatives like 'Make in India.' Viewing India as a vital U.S. partner, he noted that the country plays a critical role in regional security amid rising Chinese aggression.

Known for his defense policy expertise, Waltz has previously advocated for legislative measures to expedite U.S. weapons sales to India, reflecting efforts to strengthen defense ties between the two nations. The Trump administration previously achieved significant defense pacts with India, such as LEMOA and COMCASA agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024